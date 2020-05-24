EVERSON is a 2-year-old neutered male dog. A black and brown German Shepherd/Australian Shepherd mix, Everson has four white socks and a white blaze on his chest. He would love a forever home with a kind owner. His adoption number is 022805N.
TIG is an an 18-month-old tan male dog who is heartworm positive. He’s thought to be a Boxer/Catahoula mix. He needs a permanent, single-dog home with no kids. Tig’s adoption number is 112504M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Everson or Tig with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.