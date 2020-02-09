ALFALFA is a 17-month-old male domestic shorthair cat. This brown and white neutered tabby was featured here last week, but nobody came for him. Alfalfa would love a forever home. His adoption number is 011603N.
BENNY is 2-year-old a black and white neutered male dog. He’s thought to be a Retriever/Black Labrador mix. He’s waiting for someone to give him a good home. Benny’s adoption number is 091717M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Alfalfa or Benny with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.