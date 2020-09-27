DANTE is a 9-month-old tri-color male dog. He’s thought to be part American Staffordshire Terrier and part Boston Terrier. Dante is looking for a forever home. His adoption number is 082202N.
LEIGH is a 4-year-old spayed domestic shorthair female cat. This gray, black and white beauty is looking for a loving family to take her in. Leigh’s adoption number is 082118N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Dante or Leigh with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.