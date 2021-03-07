DUKE is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. This tan and white Retriever mix would be best in a home with no kids. If you can give Duke a good life, his adoption number is 011417P.
ALCO is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. This mahogany Feist max is heartworm positive, but the cost for treatment is being covered through the shelter. Also needs a caring family. His adoption number is 021402P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Duke or Alco with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.