TOWSER is a 1-year-old neutered male dog. He’s a mahogany and white hound dog mix with a black nose and white stripe on his face. Towser needs a forever home. His adoption number is 122901N.
ELEANOR is a 2-year-old spayed female cat. She is a charcoal and brown tabby with amber eyes. Eleanor would love to have a family to take care of her. Her adoption number is 011640P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Towser or Eleanor with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.