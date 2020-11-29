MISS KITTY is an 8-month-old medium-hair female cat. This black-and-white tuxedo beauty needs a forever home with a loving family. Miss Kitty’s adoption number is 111823N.
MARGE is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair female cat. She’s a tortoiseshell with golden eyes who would love nothing more than to find a permanent home. Marge’s adoption number is 110210N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Miss Kitty or Marge with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.