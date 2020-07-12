MARIGOLD is a 2-year-old spayed female dog who is heartworm positive. She’s a white and apricot-colored American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who is looking for a kind family and a forever home. Marigold’s adoption number is 062517N.

SCOOBY DOO is a 1 1/2-year-old neutered male dog. This hound dog mix is looking for a special family because he needs to be the only dog in the home and he has some separation anxiety. Scooby Doo’s adoption number is 060303N.

Note: The shelter is in immediate need of bleach and laundry detergent.

IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Marigold or Scooby Doo with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.

