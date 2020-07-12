MARIGOLD is a 2-year-old spayed female dog who is heartworm positive. She’s a white and apricot-colored American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who is looking for a kind family and a forever home. Marigold’s adoption number is 062517N.
SCOOBY DOO is a 1 1/2-year-old neutered male dog. This hound dog mix is looking for a special family because he needs to be the only dog in the home and he has some separation anxiety. Scooby Doo’s adoption number is 060303N.
Note: The shelter is in immediate need of bleach and laundry detergent.