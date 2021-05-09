POLLY POCKET is a 1-year-old spayed female dog. This blond Labrador Retriever mix is heartworm negative. If you can give Polly Pocket a good home, her adoption number is 021502P.
KAMALA is a 1-year-old spayed female cat. This dilute tortoiseshell is positive for feline leukemia, so she needs to be in a home with no other cats or in a home with other cats who have the virus. Kamala's adoption number is 040914P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Polly Pocket or Kamala with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.