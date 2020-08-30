BEA is a 4-year-old spayed female dog. Thought to be a Retriever mix, this black and tan girl is great with other dogs and cats, is leashed trained and likes to ride. If you’d like to provide Bea with a good home, her adoption number is 062310N.
ELOIS is an 18-month-old spayed female cat. This grey and white tabby domestic shorthair cat is a real beauty who is looking for a loving, forever home. Elois’s adoption number is 072201N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Bea or Elois with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.