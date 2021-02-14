ATHENA is an 8-year-old spayed female dog. This tan and black Mastiff mix would do best in an only-dog home with no kids. This girl currently weights 123 pounds. If you can give Athena a loving home, her adoption number is 011915P.
NATASHA is a 2-year-old spayed female cat. This white and gray tabby is FIV-positive, so she needs to be the only cat in the home. Natasha would love a permanent home to call her own. Her adoption number is 120101N.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Athena or Natasha with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.