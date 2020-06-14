WAGNER is a 4-year-old dog. He is a large mixed breed male who is white with black spots. Wagner is heartworm positive and needs to be the only dog in the home. His adoption number is 052111N.
RICKY is a 20-month-old male dog. This brown and white boy is thought to be a Boxer/Retriever/Labrador mix. He needs to be in an only-dog home with no kids. Ricky’s adoption number is 121518L.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Wagner or Ricky with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.