PANDAI is an almost-2-year-old spayed female dog. This Pit Bull/Terrier/Catahoula Leopard mix is looking for a forever home. Pandai's adoption number is 012703Q.
PUNKIN is a 21-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This brown tabby needs a loving family to take her in. Punkin's adoption number is 092801Q.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Pandai or Punkin with a good home, call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $100 to $175. Adoption fees for cats and kittens range from $80 to $100. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 10
below zero.
* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
