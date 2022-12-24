PANDAI is an almost-2-year-old spayed female dog. This Pit Bull/Terrier/Catahoula Leopard mix is looking for a forever home. Pandai's adoption number is 012703Q.

Newsletters

IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Pandai or Punkin with a good home, call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $100 to $175. Adoption fees for cats and kittens range from $80 to $100. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.

Recommended for you