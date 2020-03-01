MUFFETT is a 5-year-old female domestic longhair cat. She has luxurious black and white fur and mysterious green eyes. Muffett would love a forever home. Her adoption number is 021904N.
LOVE is a 2-year-old spayed female dog. She’s thought to be a Ibizan/Basenji hound mix with a mahogany coat. She needs a permanent, loving home. Love’s adoption number is 012102M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Muffett or Love with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.