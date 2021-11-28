Millennials (and I love them for this!), created a trend for unconventional workplaces by gathering in anti-cafés. These venues offered work space, food and drink and collected payment only for the time spent working there. The 2022 Millennial trend for home offices combines the best of the anti-café vibe with meaningful art, soft pouf, vibrant colors, yoga mats and small corners for active leisure.
Is that too Millennial for you? Don’t worry, there’s a plethora of home office styles relevant for 2022 – literally any décor you choose will work as long as you make physical and mental comfort your No. 1 priority.
Pay attention to the important details. Buy a decent, cushioned desk chair and furniture that’s stylish as well as comfortable. Purchase a comfy rug for your feet. Get working window treatments to frame your view and filter natural light. Add wonderful wall art to inspire and nurture your soul. Display cherished family photos as a reminder to balance work life with family life.
Find a beautiful clock to pace your day and remind you when your workday is through. Bring in fresh flowers to cheer your desk and live plants to bring life into your workspace. Surround yourself with beautiful aesthetics like these, and you'll create a pleasant and productive environment.
Let’s talk lighting. Most people think task lighting is best when it’s bright; but layered lighting, where each light source can be individually adjusted, is actually more comfortable for office work. Start by placing your desk near a window. Natural light is the gold standard for home offices, though not all rooms receive adequate sunlight. Choose a designer lamp to give your desk some personality, maybe one having a USB charging port. Pair your desk lamp with a charming chandelier and dimmable recessed lighting, and you'll have perfect lighting for your workspace regardless of the time of day or night.
Videoconferencing and telecommuting demand special lighting attention. Have your Zoomroom camera ready by utilizing multidirectional light sources. Use a Ring Light or face your major light source during video calls, and use at least two other light sources to minimize unflattering shadows. Pay attention to your background to present your best professional image – declutter, have a plant in view, add personal touches, and don’t forget shelves! Elle Decoration says, “Shelves will become a staple in 2022.”
If you’re spending most of your workday at home and you don’t have a home office, create one that is both cocooning and functional. If you think you have no space, get creative and carve your office out of thin air – say an attic with plenty of storage space and a great window view, or a bedroom nook, or another small out-of-the-way space where a folding desk could be hinged to a wall. Others with even less space can creatively claim an under-the-stairs closet and transform it into a 2022 “cloffice.” Remember to make physical and mental and comfort your No. 1 priority and your home office will function beautifully.
Live well – live and work in beauty!