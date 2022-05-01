It is easier than you might think to design a flower bed for your home. With a little foresight, you can create a spot of beauty that you will enjoy for years. The key to success in the garden is “plan before you plant.”
Educate your eye to recognize good garden design by reading gardening magazines and looking at online garden sites. Visit neighbors who grow beautiful flowers and learn from them. A good place to see gardening in action is at the MSU Extension Gardens at Verona, with their vast beds of perennials, roses, and annual test trials.
Basically, there are two types of flower beds: islands and borders, and two basic styles of gardens; formal and informal. As you focus on flower bed design, you will find you are visually drawn to certain designs of beds, and you will discover the many shapes, textures, and colors within each type of design.
While there are a variety of ways to design a flower bed, the simplest is the stairstep, or layering, method: tall plants in the back, knee high plants in the middle, low plants in front. Include some evergreens in your bed design, so that you will have shape during the winter. Perennials are the best choice for a flower bed, as they come back every year. In contrast, annuals must be replaced every year.
In order to grow healthy plants, our north Mississippi clay soil often needs amending with finely shredded bark and composted manure. These additions of humus will allow water to percolate through the soil, delivering nutrients to plant roots. Your garden selections will respond with vigorous growth and larger blooms.
Resist the temptation to start digging your flower bed right away. Take time to sketch out your bed, giving careful thought to the growing pattern of each desired plant. Mississippi State Extension Service has great advice for inquiring gardeners on their website. Learn from their expert experience.
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.