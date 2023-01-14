djr-2023-01-14-liv-column-felder-p1

Snip off burnt end tips of plants that spend winter indoors.

 Felder Rushing

Just like people, cooped-up indoor plants can use a midwinter break. But unlike humans’ Seasonal Affective Disorder, tropical plants have their own brand of misery and can’t just waltz out the door for a stretch in the sunshine.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you