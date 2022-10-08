TAYLOR – The small community of Plein Air is located in Taylor, just a few miles south of Oxford.
Plein Air is a small, front porch coterie that has blossomed from an idea founder Campbell McCool had nearly 20 years ago.
The Ole Miss graduate and his wife relocated to the Oxford area from Atlanta in 2003.
Before that, the McCool family visited their small house in Oxford for weekend getaways. As they began spending more time in the college town, McCool realized that a permanent move would be best for them and their three children.
"For about five years, we got to test drive Oxford. We started spending more and more time here and liked the idea of raising three small boys in a small town. It just worked out," McCool said.
McCool eventually sold his company, and the family settled on a four acre farm in Taylor.
Although he hails from New Orleans, Campbell McCool's roots run deep in North Mississippi.
"My family was all from this area going back 200 years," he said. "I went to Ole Miss, and was the sixth generation in my family to go to Ole Miss."
Both McCool and his wife have ties to Mississippi which made their transition relatively easy in addition to their semi-permanent Oxford residence a few years prior to their official move.
Upon their arrival in Mississippi, McCool realized that there was more to their new community than meets the eye.
"We were living in Taylor and had a little farm right down the road from here. A nearby 64-acre field came up for sale. We purchased this field not necessarily with a specific plan but with some ideas," he said.
Although there was no concrete plan in place, McCool set off to seek inspiration from unique communities throughout the Southeast.
"My wife Leighton and I traveled around the Southeast looking at a lot of developments with the idea of, 'I wonder if this area is ready for something like that.' Then we said let's go."
McCool purchased the land in 2006 but was soon met with hefty challenges once the housing market crashed in 2008.
"You just can't imagine how little activity there was for 18 months," the Ole Miss graduate said. "We were probably in line to get wiped out with other developments, but I went out and got a second job," said McCool.
He also drove to Jackson everyday for his primary job.
"I was working 120 hours a week to keep this place going, and we did. We survived," he said. "I'm quite certain a lot of people thought we weren't going to survive, but I wouldn't let it go under."
During the first decade of Plein Air's existence, McCool and his team built every house in the community and sold them to help get the ball rolling. In 2016, Plein Air started offering lots for sale that could be built upon by its buyers with McCool aiding in the development of a house plan and helping the new residents build.
A commercial district followed with Grit Restaurant and Lost Dog Coffee offering provisions for residents and visitors alike, and Eyes, etc. providing an optometrist for the community. In addition to these businesses, Plein Air also has a chapel and venues for weddings, conferences and other special events plus more businesses on the way.
For the past five years, the close-knit group of residents has hosted an annual event celebrating their idyllic homes. This month, members of the Plein Air community will host their fifth annual fall gathering known as The Conference on the Front Porch. The event will run from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
According to McCool, Plein Air's Conference on the Front Porch is designed to share the community atmosphere that its residents embrace.
"Our whole concept and the reason we started the Conference on the Front Porch is about a community in a literal sense and knowing your neighbors," he said of the upcoming conference that will showcase the Mayberry-like community to non-residents.
"This type of living is not for everybody. If you want acres and don't want to see anybody — wonderful. This is just not that," the developer said.
"Your house is sometimes 10 feet a part from your neighbor here. You're going to see your neighbor everyday," said McCool.
Plein Air's appeal is centered around the residents that call it home and their willingness to share their experiences and homes with one another. However, the small community's essence took time to build.
"You can't look at anything without putting it into context. Yes, it's very rewarding now, and I mean we're not over the hump, but it's a whole different deal than it was ten years ago," McCool said.
"I think we offer a wonderful living alternative. Combine that with our little town center here and you've got a vibrant place with a lot going on," he said.
Up next for Plein Air is their annual conference, which McCool describes as "intellectually stimulating and a ton of fun."
The schedule for the weekend conference has been carefully curated for months and will offer world renowned guest speakers, musicians and food for attendees.
For McCool, Plein Air offers a unique living experience that hones in on the traditional values of a close-knit neighborhood which is a rare find in 2022.
"I think it's just a nice place to live."
