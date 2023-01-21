The passage of time has always fascinated me.
As a child, I could not fathom that I would become an adult one day. It felt so far off. Now, it feels like my childhood happened to someone else, or that it was just a TV show I once watched.
It’s like Jack White sings in “Morning, Noon and Night”:
When I was a child
I could take my time
I thought I would live forever
Rolling down the line
How people and things age has long been a source of wonder to me. The aging process is usually so gradual, so incremental, that it hardly registers in the mind. Then you look at some old photos or see an old friend’s face for the first time in years and can’t believe how stark the change has been.
My Facebook memories remind me almost daily how much grayer I’ve gotten in just the last four or five years. I don’t mind the gray hairs – in fact, I like them – but they do force me to contend with my own mortality more often than I’d like.
It’s not so much the idea of death that bothers me, it’s the idea of not being alive. All the years I’ve traversed, all the joy I’ve experienced and caused, all the pain I’ve felt and inflicted, all my thoughts and deeds, will one day become nothing more than residue upon our shared histories. Time is nothing more than a slow march toward a certain end.
Society as a whole, however, tends to age much faster. Just consider how much change can happen in a single lifetime. My father, who is 80, did not have a TV growing up. Now he watches baseball highlights on his iPhone (at full volume, for some reason). My mother had to use an outhouse as a child. It’s still there, behind her partially caved-in childhood home. Maybe that experience is why her bathroom is always kept immaculate.
My dad hunted a lot while growing up in Lafayette County – but not for deer. Because they were scarce in Mississippi at that time. Nowadays, however, driving on any isolated road or highway at night is a game of Deer Roulette.
Just in the 20 years I’ve lived in Tupelo, there has been remarkable change. Remember when Gloster Street was just a two-lane road once you got north of Green Street? How did anyone ever get anywhere on that side of town?
Before North Gloster became a cluster of retail stores and chain restaurants, it was nothing but farmland, and most of it was owned by my girlfriend’s family. Missie could ride her bike through that area without fear of being sideswiped by some jackwagon careening out of the Sam’s Club parking lot.
If I’m being honest, I’m not merely fascinated with the passage of time, I’m obsessed with it. It possesses my thoughts daily, taunting me as the future and past both stay just beyond my grasp. Everything happens in the present tense, each moment materializing out of nothing and just as quickly vanishing, the tiny nuclear blasts of each passing second burning shadows onto the walls of our minds.
Time passes, but it does not pass us by. No. It drags us along with it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.