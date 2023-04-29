PONTOTOC – The Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club will host its first Spring Tour of Homes on May 6 and 7.
Four homes will be open to visitors that Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 and available at Downtown Antiques, Antiques on Main, Antiques Off the Square, City Mercantile, the Post Office Museum or from any club member. They can also be purchased at the door to any of the homes.
"Proceeds will be used to make donations to various organizations and charities," said Wanda Rutledge, president of the club. "But our main goal is to help elect conservative Christian candidates by promoting and financing them."
The club was organized in 2018 and chartered the following year. It currently has 46 members.
"We've sold several hundred tickets already," said Sadie Kenney, the fundraising chairman for the club. "I think we'll easily sell 1,000."
In case of rain, the home tour will be moved to the weekend of June 3 and 4.
The homes
The four homes on tour are the Richmond Home, E.T. Winston Home, Rackley Home and Lunn Home.
• The Richmond Home, located at 149 E. Marion St., is owned by Bob and Elise Richmond. The home was built in 1950 by Pat and Lawrence Shannon.
Each room of the home is filled with original art, decor, and the couple has managed to keep its retro vibe. The Richmonds have filled the house with peerless antiques and treasures that celebrate the past and present in one home.
• The E.T. Winston Home, located at 228 S. Liberty St., is owned by Toby and Jane Winston. It was built in 1940 by E.T. and Zona Winston, Toby's grandparents.
The Winstons turned the home into a bed and breakfast that offers three guest rooms with private baths, a kitchen and breakfast nook, formal dining and living rooms, as well as a cozy sitting area. All the rooms are filled with antiques. Outside, the couple added a large outdoor kitchen with a fireplace.
• The Lunn House, located at 130 W. Oxford St., is owned by Brad and Donna Lunn. The couple built the Craftsman-style home in 2019.
Tall ceiling and transom windows throughout the great room allow one to enjoy the many antiques and an extensive collection of McCarty Pottery. The great room also has a massive handcarved mantel built from a walnut tree on the property.
• The Rackley Home, located at 311 S. Main St., is owned by Kenneth and Patsy Rackley. The home was built in 1940 and has undergone many changes over the years.
"We bought the home in 2010," Patsy Rackley said. "I like the character of older houses. My tastes have changed a little bit as I've gotten older."
When the couple bought the home, it had about 2,500 square feet, but renovations have added another 1,300 square feet to it.
"We remodeled, reconfigured and added on," Rackley said. "We added a master bedroom and bath, a screened porch, a laundry room and a carport. We turned a bedroom into the kitchen and enlarged the living area, which has a vaulted ceiling. The older I get, the more I want light, so we also added a lot of windows."
Hardwood floors in the home came out of the factory in Opelika, Alabama, where the 1979 movie "Norma Rae" was filmed, and the brick floor in the foyer came from the old high school in Randolph.
"At one time, we were going to build a new house, but I do better taking what I've got and adding on and adding to it," Rackley said.
The home is filled with original artwork, stained glass accents, and lots of antiques.
"When Kenneth and I got married, we bought a new bedroom suite with matching pieces, and I didn't like that," said Rackley, 76. "So I started going to auctions. I found I could afford old furniture and antiques better than I could the new stuff, and I liked it better."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.