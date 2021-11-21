“I think I love her,” a baby-faced, 20-something version of me told my wife, and though most everything I said in those days was at least tinged with sarcasm, I almost certainly meant it.
Mandy laughed and made some comment about how she could understand my newfound affection for the young woman building sandwiches behind the counter. No doubt she felt it, too.
Despite what I’m sure was extensive customer service training for the chain restaurant’s employees, the young woman had seemed about as thrilled to see us as walking, talking cases of gout.
“Welcome to Subway,” she’d told us with all the enthusiasm of an alligator carcass. Naturally, this lack of fervor only bolstered my own.
“Hey!” I opened, greeting her as I might a long-absent friend. I was truly insufferable back then. “How are you today?”
“Great,” she told me, although based on her tone alone, she might as well have said something like “I have the flu” or “My grandmother just exploded.”
As I’m sure she’s trained to do, the employee questioned Mandy and me about the kinds of sandwiches we’d like that day, then proceeded to make our orders.
Element-by-element, she constructed our sandwiches, following each item with a deadpan prompt for the next.
“Lettuce,” I said.
“What else?” she said, her indifference thick enough to bludgeon a cow.
“Tomatoes.”
“What else?” she said, the glint of too-bright fluorescents reflecting in glazed-over eyes.
“Lots of olives.”
“What else?” she said, the question delivered with the ebullience of a Gregorian chant.
“Just a touch of mayo, please.”
As she silently squirted a thin layer of condiment along the stretch of sandwich, I couldn’t help but admire how well she juggled both her work and her complete apathy for it. I’ve always had a soft spot for the beleaguered retail worker ... for the men and women, both young and old ... whose livelihoods depend on catering to the wants, needs and vagaries of the average consumer. I, too, have walked in their battered shoes and know there are few things in this world more frustrating than Mr. and Mrs. John Q. Public.
“You’re lying,” I recall a customer once yelling at me back in my days rewinding VHS tapes at the now long-dead Hollywood Video in Tupelo, Mississippi. On any given day, such an accusation may have had merit, but in this particular instance we in fact did not have in stock the feature film that was still three weeks out from its theatrical run. And although I tried to explain to her what was then the natural theater-to-home-video life cycle of most major motion pictures, she was having none of it.
“Well, I’m from Texas,” she announced proudly, her nose rising into the air as if filled with helium. “And in Texas, that movie’s been in stores for weeks.”
My polite recommendation that she may consider returning to Texas if seeing said movie was so imperative was greeted like a cancer diagnosis.
Like I said earlier, I used to be full of beans. Among other stuff.
I know there are people out there who love retail work, who cherish the opportunity to cater to the desires — no matter how specific, nitpicky or impossible — of an endless procession of entitled shoppers, diners and whiners. They long to make people happy, and I’d admire them for it even as I know they represent something I could never be.
But, as we enter the busy retail season, I also know there are people — likely in far greater numbers — who are just like that Subway employee who, all these years later, I’ve never forgotten. For these men and women, building the perfect sandwich isn’t a passion; it’s a job. And although it’s always nice to be welcomed into my favorite chain sandwich shop with the warmth you’d give a loved one believed lost at sea, I never expect it, and I refuse to begrudge someone for not doling it out for a few dollars each hour.
“Welcome to Subway,” the young woman monotonically offered a new set of customers as they walked through the door. As I watched her halfheartedly build the next set of sandwiches, I took a bite of my own.
It was as good as any I’d ever eaten.