NEW ALBANY • Robert Ballard has a degree in horticulture from Mississippi State University and has been involved in the plant industry for years.
But in 2015, he discovered native plants, and a whole new symbiotic world opened up to him.
“It was like a little light clicked on,” Ballard said. “It was a 180-degree turnaround in a flash. I realized how important these plants are. Since that day, that’s what I’ve been all about.”
Ballard quickly figured he needed to do some studying so he could help educate home gardeners.
“What I’d learned in school was ornamental plants, not native plants,” Ballard said. “For me, it was about the connections I began to discover. You plant this plant for this insect. They’re dependent on one another for survival.”
A self-professed plant nerd, Ballard said the more he learned about native plants, the more he learned about his faith in God’s creation.
“His creation is complete with perfect intentions,” he said. “It just amazed me. The deeper I looked, the more perfect it began to appear.”
In 2019, Ballard opened Camp Creek Native Plants in New Albany. He has a cold frame for plants in town and another one at his home. (A cold frame looks like a greenhouse, but it’s not heated.)
Ballard doesn’t run the business alone. His son, Andrew, who has a microbiology degree from MSU, and Patrick Crider, with a law degree from Ole Miss, are also part of the day-to-day operation.
“We have the most educated crew here,” Ballard said.
Establishing roots
When Camp Creek opened, it offered about 120 different species of plants. Ballard has no idea how many they have now because they keep adding to the collection.
“The majority of our plants are natives, but we also grow some cultivars that are flashy,” he said. “At this point, we have to grow what will sell. We have some natives that Patrick and Andrew and I think are stunning, but folks won’t buy them.”
Some of the more popular native plants Camp Creek sells are spice bush, buttonbush, viburnum, sweet shrub and beautyberry, and they all attract butterflies.
“The buttonbush is much more attractive than buddleia, or butterfly bush, which is not native,” Ballard said. “Spice bush is a host plant for swallowtail butterflies. And the paw-paw is the sole host plant for zebra swallowtails. If we kill off all the paw-paws, we kill off all the zebra swallowtails. Those guys are our pollinators.”
Other plants you’ll find at the nursery include sweet olive, blue mistflower, heuchera, Joe-Pye weed, coneflower, coreopsis, Turk’s cap hibiscus, blue hyssop, dianthus, liatris and autumn sage.
“I have coneflowers growing at my house, and I literally do nothing to them,” Crider said. “Natives are always going to outperform any cultivar. We grow New England asters in place of mums. They’re a much more reliable perennial.”
Andrew Ballard figures 95% of the plants grown at Camp Creek are natives. He has totally immersed himself in the business.
“When I dig a hole for a native plant, I say its name,” he said. “The whole impact on the ecology – that’s where I get into it. This goes hand-in-hand with biology. How is this little flower impacting my day-to-day life?”
Most native plants at Camp Creek are in the $6 to $10 range, but they’re about triple that if you buy them online at campcreeknativeplants.com.
“They’re more expensive on the internet because of packing and shipping costs,” Robert Ballard said.
The three-man team is in the midst of getting plants ready for the spring, but they have plenty in stock for fall. Now is the perfect time to plant.
“You get the plants going and then they go dormant,” Crider said. “Plus, you get all the fall and winter rains. It just makes gardening easier when you’re not trying to maintain plants through the long, hot summer.”
Robert Ballard said planting in the fall gives a plant’s roots more time to get established. But, he added, there’s never a wrong time to plant a native plant.
“We never stop planting,” he said. “We even plant all through January. If you can dig a hole, you can plant.”