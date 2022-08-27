One of my greatest accomplishments in life occurred in a St. Louis mall parking lot a few years ago.
We were visiting family over Christmas break and decided to do some last-minute shopping at the West County Center, a big mall in the suburb of Des Peres. As you can imagine, it was packed, which meant we’d likely have to park 100 yards away and hoof it.
But no. Being a man – and a dad, at that – I am equipped with a special kind of radar. That radar is always scanning for a prime parking space, and if there is one, I’ll find it. On this day, I found one right by the main entrance. It was a beautiful moment. A single tear rolled down my cheek. I tried to get my kids to appreciate what had just happened, but they weren’t impressed.
I felt like Frank Costanza: The parking spot was so good, I didn’t want to leave. I wanted as many shoppers as possible to walk past our minivan with envy in their eyes, as surely they wondered what sort of god-man had managed to procure such coveted real estate.
We spent a couple of hours at the mall before leaving. It was a bittersweet feeling, backing out of that spot. I could only hope whoever took it next recognized the magnitude of their feat and savored the moment.
Almost as satisfying as finding a prime parking spot is a cleanly executed three-point parallel parking job. Not everyone can do it – my girlfriend, for instance, bless her heart. Unlike my children, Missie is impressed with my parking skills. Well, mildly impressed. I’ll take what I can get.
Like anything, parallel parking takes practice. Many vehicles – mine included – now have backup cameras, but I learned the skill long before those came along. Cameras kind of feel like cheating, but we are not all equally gifted in the ways of parking. Whatever keeps someone from ramming into my bumper.
Another key is to make sure the space is large enough for your vehicle to fit. I admit that I have, more than once, attempted to parallel park only to realize that I’d have better luck squeezing a camel through the eye of a needle. And so I would meekly pull away with a shamed expression.
Even when pulling into a regular parking spot, I pride myself on being equidistant from each boundary stripe. Not everyone is so considerate. And then there are those monsters who purposefully take up two spots in an effort to avoid being close to other vehicles, lest some inattentive person ding their car with a door. I’m sorry, but if your car is that nice, then just park way in the back and hoof it. And lemme tell ya, your Honda Accord ain’t that nice.
Your ride is going to get dinged and scratched. That’s just life. I’ll tell you one thing: When I see a car that’s free of blemishes, I see a person who’s never even tried to get a parking spot by the mall entrance. Which means I see a person who has never truly lived.
