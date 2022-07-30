Purchase Access

Fellas, if you’re like me, you sometimes might not feel like the most masculine male human. That’s normal. Being a man is hard, what with having to sustain the patriarchy and all. Being an alpha is exhausting, and sometimes you just need to curl up with an IPA and a muscle mag.

