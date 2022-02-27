The rain began pounding down from the heavens in a thick sheet just moments before I’d finished shopping, and judging by the bank of black clouds overhead, the deluge didn’t seem to have any intention of letting up.
The dude standing next to me inside the purgatory between the Walmart parking lot and the store proper unleashed a bit of profanity as he stared into the storm.
“I’m going for it,” he told me, vacant eyes never once drifting from the torrent.
“Really?” I said. “Do you have an umbrella or something?” I didn’t see one.
Either the low roar of rainfall drowned his voice out or he simply didn’t answer. He stepped through the automatic doors and immediately vanished into the endless gray wall.
“It’s just a little water,” I told myself. “My body’s, like, 80% of that stuff.”
Gripping the umbrella I’d thought to bring with me in my right hand, I pushed my cart forward. The automatic doors opened with a groan.
Because the canopy of my umbrella was just large enough to keep nearly half an emaciated person mostly dry during a light drizzle on a windless day, it could either succeed in keeping me or my groceries, but not both, somewhat dry. Not that this stopped me from attempting the impossible. I leaned my torso across as much of the cart as I could, trying to balance the rain-shedding device over as much of both of us as conceivable, which did little more than direct runnels of water onto my back and the groceries on the far end of the cart.
As I pushed the cart across the rainswept parking lot, I struggled to keep the thing moving in the appropriate direction. As it had inside the store, the shopping cart listed leftward slightly, a trait which I didn’t really notice as I shopped but which became its paramount characteristic as I attempted to push the thing, brimming with groceries, across the parking lot. It drifted slowly but steadily toward the rear bumpers of every Mercedes, Tesla and Lincoln in the parking lot, or confidently directing the both of us … again and again … directly into the headlights of any oncoming car crossing the vast expanse of concrete and sopping wet misery.
Under normal circumstances, the cart’s tendency to wander off course every so slightly wouldn’t have been an issue. However, with its belly loaded with groceries, the heavy cart had become nearly impossible to manage with my single hand. I used the weight of my body to wrestle the cart in what I thought was the general direction of my car, my free hand and gut working in tandem to shove the thing to the right whenever it began to wander toward the imminent death offered by the middle of the lane.
“Where are you?” I asked my car, squinting through the fog of water as I hunted for the tiny, nondescript Yaris.
By the time I located it, half my groceries and all of my backside were soaking wet. One-handed, I loaded the back end of the hatchback while simultaneously fighting to keep the merciless wind from snatching the umbrella from my hand. I was down to my final two plastic sacks when I lost that battle.
Fully drenched, I settled into the driver’s seat and tossed my recovered umbrella onto the floor. I cranked the car and let warm air sweep over me.
Through my rear-view mirror, I spotted the man I’d spoken with earlier wandering down the lane behind me, his form little more than a ghostly image in the haze. He seemed lost.
“Godspeed to you, rain-soaked shopper,” I said aloud. “I hope you find your way.”
I waited for him to pass, his cart briefly pulling dangerously close to my car’s rear bumper, then backed out and headed home.