RED BAY, Alabama – In the little town of Red Bay, Alabama, just across the Mississippi state line, stands a two-story brick building brimming with history.
The Red Bay Museum is the result of a Civitan Club project. The group commissioned a former Alabama congressman to write the town's history, and once the research was completed and the book was published, club members realized several items related to Red Bay's past were still in the area.
"We told everybody to hold onto what they had until we finally got a building to display everything in," said museum curator Scotty Kennedy.
The halls, walls and rooms in the museum, which opened in 2006, are full of donated items – everything from military uniforms, photographs and medical equipment to furniture, linens and yearbooks.
But what makes it unique is the way the items are displayed.
When visitors enter the museum, they step into an old landmark.
"We re-created the Red Bay Hotel's lobby," Kennedy said. "We have the old hotel's staircase, a door, the desk, the cubbyholes for keys, and the sign."
Across from the hotel lobby are glass cases full of items from old businesses, including the cash register, a spool holder and wrapping paper from Feldman's department store.
Another display contains original items from the town's first post office – letter sorting boxes, a filing cabinet, a desk and a chair.
A few feet away are the original ticket window, theater seats and player piano from the old Bay Theatre. Just behind it sits a cashier's window and the vault door from the original Bank of Red Bay.
The medical clinic/hospital display includes medical instruments, bedpans, a manual dental drill, an automatic drainage and irrigation apparatus and a surgical table.
"We have a lot of items from churches," said Anne Vinson, who volunteers at the museum on Tuesdays. "There's pictures, stained-glass windows, an altar rail, pulpits, a pew, organs, Bibles."
There are displays featuring local politicians, the lumber industry, Indian artifacts, factory life, and uniforms from different branches of the armed services.
"We have two rooms downstairs that are representative of home life," Vinson said. "People have donated sewing machines, furniture, an old phonograph, chairs, sewing baskets, mantels, clocks, typewriters, cameras, linens."
One of the largest displays downstairs is dedicated to the railroad.
"The start to Red Bay was when the railroad came through," Vinson said. "It's my favorite section of the museum because my dad was a railroad man – a telegraph operator and an agent at the depot."
The railroad display contains one of the museum's newest acquisitions, a railway motor car, along with an Illinois Central railroad map, telegraph instruments, and suitcases, trunks and crates.
Second floor
Upstairs, the museum houses a replica of a dining room and a bedroom from the old hotel, a collection of dulcimers, and sports and band uniforms from Red Bay School.
But the main attraction, and the biggest draw to the museum, is the Tammy Wynette collection. Wynette, known as the First Lady of Country Music, was born halfway between Red Bay and Tremont in the Bounds Crossroad community.
"Tammy was a super generous person and always giving her clothes away to family and friends," Kennedy said. "That's where we got a lot of the donations. We also got some from eBay."
Clothing items include the outfit designed by Donna Karan that Wynette wore the last time she performed at the Grand Ole Opry, and a pink sequined dress designed by Lillie Rubin that the country legend wore on a trip to Ireland.
The Wynette collection also includes seats from her airplane, her makeup train case, album covers and family photographs.
Wynette had five husbands – Euple Byrd, Don Chapel, George Jones, Michael Tomlin and George "Richey" Richardson – and four daughters.
"She did a total of five benefit concerts for Red Bay," Kennedy said. "At the first benefit in 1968, when she was married to Don Chapel, George Jones shows up out of the blue. There was some whispering going on. And then two or three months later, she leaves Don for George."
The Wynette collection also includes a section of the entrance gate to First Lady Acres, the Nashville estate Jones built for Wynette before their divorce.
"The main section of the gates is on display at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont," Kennedy said. "There's always been some animosity between Red Bay and Tremont because Tammy would always say her hometown was Red Bay, but she went to high school in Tremont."
Kennedy said when the legacy center first opened in Tremont, the museum tried unsuccessfully to work with its the staff.
"But now Larry Cantrell is the director there, and we're working together very closely and will be working closely on Tammy's 80th birthday celebration," Kennedy said.
On May 14, the museum will be open to visitors at no charge, and the legacy center will offer food and entertainment as the two towns host "80 years of Tammy Wynette Music."
"At the museum, we're always on the lookout for Red Bay items and Tammy Wynette items," Kennedy said. "They can either be loaned or donated."
The museum, located at 104 4th Ave. SE in downtown Red Bay, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The admission is $5.
Charlene Fancher, the mayor of Red Bay, said the museum is what draws a lot of visitors to town.
"It's part of the showcase of Red Bay," Fancher said "It's an attention-getter. It draws people to our city. We're very proud of our heritage and passionate about preserving that heritage."