My dad, Marvin Allen, a sharecropper, was a fantastic musician. He could sing just about any note on the scale. He would sit in the mirror and play the guitar and blow the harmonica. He made a homemade harmonica stand out of coat hangers in order to blow and play at the same time. He even had me try to sing, and would brag on me if I stayed on key. He could sing and play anything. He would sing songs like the "Milk Cow Blues," "Butter Roll Blues" and "Buttermilk Skies," and all the “hillbilly” songs, as we called them back in the day.
My dad would leave home on Friday evenings to play for house parties and come back home early Monday morning in time to go to the fields. He would hop on the freight train as we lived near the railroad heading to Okolona or Tupelo. I remember him saying that someone had gotten cut in Shake Rag in Tupelo at one of the parties. All of a sudden he stopped playing the blues and going to parties. He told my mom the devil would sit on the neck of the guitar every time he played the blues. I think maybe this frightened him. Around the house, he would sing songs like "Milky White Way," "When the Saints Go Marching In," and "In The End."
He started playing guitar and was lead singer with the Golden Echoes, who would come to our house to rehearse in the early 1950s. Our house would be “rocking” as they slapped their thighs and raised dust to the music. Later he joined the Spiritual Five quartet. Almost every Sunday evening there would be a gospel singing at Chandlers Temple C.M.E. Church in Verona as most of the churches did not like “that” type of singing at “their” church. Most of the people in the groups were from Verona or Lee County. They traveled everywhere spreading the word through songs, and car loads of fans followed.
Some of the members of the groups were: Marvin Allen, A.B. Standifer, Sam Edwards, Cliff Mallard, Willie "Bubba" Harper, Mose Clay, Andrew "Bubba" Collins, Howard Monroe, Arzo Barnes and J.C. "Peal" Edwards.
Ollie Collins Jr. managed and sung with the Golden Echoes from 1958 to 1963 until he was led to launch his solo career. He was called “The Man with the Golden Voice.”
Years ago there were many groups in the Lee County area, such as the Silver Stars, Silver Stars Jr., Dixie Harmonizers, Spiritual QCs, Friendly Gospels, Silver Tones, Gospel Stars, Gospel Stars Jr., True Lights and the Gospel Lights. Some of these groups have gone on to national recognition.
Many are now singing in the heavenly choir, but some are still holding up the banner for the Lord.