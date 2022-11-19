djr-2022-11-19-liv-column-baker-p1

The Rebel passenger train used to pass through Verona.

 Courtesy Wikipedia

I have always loved trains, especially passenger trains. In the 1940s and up to 2022, we have always lived near the railroad in Verona. You could set your clock by the time of the different train arrivals.

MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.

