I have always loved trains, especially passenger trains. In the 1940s and up to 2022, we have always lived near the railroad in Verona. You could set your clock by the time of the different train arrivals.
The Motor and the Rebel were the passenger trains that really caught my attention and desire to travel on trains. Verona had train depot station where the Motor stopped daily.
Several neighbors, my sisters and I traveled to Okolona on the train to visit some relatives. I really thought we had been somewhere! It was such a joyous experience to ride to Okolona and back in one day.
Around 9 to 10 p.m., the Rebel came through with all the interior lights on. You could see the people sitting or dining in separate cars. Back then I wanted to ride the train to far-away places.
My sisters and I have traveled all over on Amtrack, meeting interesting people and seeing places I never dreamed I would see.
I hope one day a passenger train will stop in Verona.
Parade, public hearing
The Verona Christmas Parade will be Thursday, Dec. 8, with lineup at 5:30 p.m. at Verona Elementary School. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. All entries are free.
Take note that Verona's mayor and board of aldermen will hold a public hearing to give the citizens of the city an opportunity to provide input regarding a proposed redistricting plan which divides the city into four equally apportioned election districts to be utilized for the purpose of electing members of the Board of Aldermen.
The hearing will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at City Hall, 194 Main Street in Verona.
A map of the proposed election districts, along with a demographic profile of each, is on file and available for public review in the city clerk's office. The public is invited to review the proposed plan and demographics, and to attend this hearing and offer comments.
Readers: If you have any photos or newspaper clippings please e-mail them to me at mabake@bellsouth.net or mail them to P. O. Box 180 Verona, MS 38879 for the Verona Heritage House.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.