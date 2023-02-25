I was aggressively scraping the two-day-old dinner remnants from the inside of our cast iron skillet when Arlie ran into the kitchen to warn me about the dinosaurs.
“Blue’s hurt, Daddy!” she yelled as I tossed away the plastic scraper that had done little to remove the baked-in chicken gunk and resorted to digging at it with my thumbnail.
“I think it’s his leg!” she said, voice full of panic. “He can’t move! And now the others are picking on him!”
She grabbed my arm — the one jack-hammering back and forth as I scraped keratin against blackened metal — and pulled me toward the living room.
“You’ve got to come with me to his pen and help!”
With whatever condiment Mandy used to season our dinner from the night before last stubbornly refusing to release its hold on my favorite cooking utensil, I was only half-attentive to whatever it was my 6-year-old daughter was hollering about. I shook my arm loose from her grip.
“Dude, I’m busy,” I informed her. In my experience, young children are often oblivious to anything that doesn’t directly involve them and must be alerted to such activities, no matter how obvious they may seem. “I’m in the middle of scrubbing this pan.”
“I know, Daddy!” she said, loosing an exasperated huff. “But this is an emergency! Blue’s hurt!”
I dumped a gallon or two of coarse sea salt over the skillet’s soiled surface, grabbed a sponge and started scouring.
“What happened to Bluey?” I asked, thinking of the popular Australian canine cartoon character.
“Not Bluey, Daddy! Blue! The raptor!”
That would be the dinosaur from the “Jurassic World” series. Which my daughter has never seen.
I should have caught on more quickly, to be frank. For the past couple of weeks, all Arlie’s talked about are dinosaurs. All she’s played with are dinosaur toys. All she’s wanted to watch on TV are dinosaur shows, and every book she’s read has been about the prehistoric ancestors to our modern day blue jays. I’ve been briefed on the dietary habits of the parasaurolophus more times than I can count (not a big number, admittedly), and if I have to tell that kid one more time that, yes, I really think a spinosaurus could win a fight against a T-Rex, I think whatever internal organ regulates patience might explode.
All that said, the situation with which Arlie presented me was a new one, andI was too preoccupied with cleaning our filth-crusted cookware to concern myself with how the pretend members of an imaginary clique of long-extinct creatures was treating one of its fictional pen-mates.
I told Arlie this, albeit in fewer words.
“I’m really busy right now."
“But they’re going to kill him, Daddy!” She was practically pleading.
“I don’t think they can,” I said as I inspected a bit of food befouling my thoroughly scrubbed skillet. “They’re not real.”
Judging by the look on Arlie’s face, you might have thought I’d either just told her the truth about Santa Claus or spontaneously begun speaking Esperanto.
“Daddy,” she whispered, as if I might be embarrassed should anyone overhear what she was about to tell me. “It’s just pretend.”
Which, of course, I knew. Hell, I was an imaginative kid once. Ran around pretending to do battle against Godzilla alongside my best friend, Batman. Enjoyed pizza dinners aboard the Death Star with my fellow Ninja Turtles. I once wrote thousands of words about werewolf detectives and secret-filled mansions. Believe it or not, I was a pro pretender at one point.
But the daily grind has a way of smoothing out the mind’s fantastical edges, and it’s hard to dream when you’re engulfed in the cacophony of adulthood. The world has no shortage of skillets to scrub.
That said, our minds are complex and amazing, capable of creating entire realities if we let them (and some of us definitely live in our own realities). It’s good to dream, even as a boring adult. I mean, I’m going to be scrubbing stubbornly stuck food from cast iron skillets anyway, right? Wouldn’t it be cooler if I were doing so in a kitchen full of dinosaurs?
“OK, Arlie,” I said, wiping the last drops of water from the pan’s mostly food-free surface. “Tell me what’s wrong with Blue.”
Arlie brightened.
“It’s his leg, Daddy,” she said. “I think it’s broken.”
“Sounds like he needs a splint,” I said. “Good thing I always keep one in my pocket. Let’s go before the other raptors eat him.”
"OK, Daddy. But be careful. Some of them have laser guns.”
“Of course they do,” I said, then followed Arlie into the raptor pen we keep in our living room.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.