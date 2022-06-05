For something like the fortieth or fiftieth time, ROSIE the robotic vacuum bounced around our living room for a minute or two — buzzing like normal, her little brushes spinning furiously as they shoveled dust and debris into her mouth — before suddenly stopping for no discernible reason.
As she had the sixty or seventy times before, ROSIE announced she was ceasing her chore with a series of slow, incessant beeps … each preceded and followed and a slightly too-long pause. Atop her flat, circular surface, a bright red light flashed. Because she is a modern device and, like all modern devices, is connected to all other modern devices, she sent a text to my phone.
“ROSIE’s roller brush is stuck,” it told me, or something very similar. “Please remove any debris before restarting your robovac.”
“What do you mean, the roller brush is stuck?” I asked my phone. Because I was frustrated, I’m sure it sounded more like pleading than the enraged demand for answers that I intended it to be.
“BEEP,” the waylaid robot vacuum answered from across the room, followed a few seconds later by another “BEEP.”
As I had all eighty or so times ROSIE had previously stopped working and, via text, announced to me that her roller brush was stuck and should be cleared of any filth she had picked up from our disgusting house, I stomped across the floor to her.
“What is wrong with you?” I asked. Minus the profanity.
“BEEP,” she told me.
“I don’t know what that means,” I said. Again, minus the profanity.
“BEEP,” she offered by way of explanation.
“Yeah, well, that’s what you always say.”
“BEEP,” she said again.
I’d had enough of ROSIE’s excuses, so I knelt and mashed the flashing red light atop the robot’s glass touch panel surface just as angrily as I could. That stopped the beeping.
“Fine,” I said, now that she’d shut up. “I’ll check your roller brush. But there’s nothing in there.”
I flipped ROSIE over and released the plastic hatch that helps keep her allegedly malfunctioning roller brush — a bristle-covered cylinder she uses to shovel garbage into her gaping maw — in place. As I had the hundred-and-thirty-two times before, I then removed the brush, ran my fingers through its near-immaculate bristles, ensured there was nothing jammed into the base of the robot itself that might cause a hangup, put everything back into place, tested to ensure I could easily spin the brush manually, and then placed her right-side-up on the hardwood floor.
“There,” I told her for the one-hundredth-and-seventy-eighth time. “I have cleaned your roller brush. It is free of debris. Debris free. Debfree. Got it?”
I mashed the touch panel atop ROSIE’s surface.
“BEEP,” she told me.
“Yeah, well. I’ve heard that before.”
I mashed the touch panel again, instructing her for the two-hundred-and-fourteenth time to please, for the love of my sanity, begin cleaning.
She did. ROSIE roared to life, re-energized by the four-hundred-and-thirty-seventh colonic irrigation she’d had that day, and began trundling across the floor again.
I didn’t trust her. Not for a second. Any second, I just knew … KNEW … she was going to stop again, just as she had all seven-hundred-and-sixty-two times before. She’d beep at me, send me some vague text about fictional filth in her roller brush — so clean I would have felt comfortable performing oral surgery with it — and then we’d begin the entire process again. And again. And again.
“This is my life now,” I said as I watched her roll under the couch.
“BEEP,” she announced seconds later from beneath the settee. And then, “BEEP.”
My phone went off.
“For the love of …,” I announced.
“BEEP,” ROSIE called out.
“Oh, ‘beep’ you too,” I said as I reached beneath the couch to retrieve her for the millionth time.