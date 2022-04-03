Today the terms “retro” and “vintage” are often used simultaneously when labeling certain plants. Research and reading about the plants can help the gardener recognize them.
The basic definitions for things that are labeled “retro” and “vintage” are as follows: terms that are used to describe an older style of an item. Additionally, when considering both terms, people often consider items that describe something that was introduced and popular from the 1920s to the 1980s.
From my research I found that retro and vintage plants could be considered what people label as “old-fashioned plants.” When this term is used, I always remember my grandmother’s flower garden. The following are types of flowers that were found there: hollyhocks, sweet peas, heliotrope, foxglove, spider flower, delphinium, plumbago, coleus, portulaca and caladiums. Gardeners today not only recognize the names of these plants, but they also include them in their gardens. Retro planters are also very poplar to purchase and add to the look of the plant.
In one of the publications of Mississippi State University Extension, Cement & Blue Poppies | Mississippi State Trial Gardens, the story of how Butchart Gardens began is included with emphasis on the Himalayan Blue Poppy, Meconopsis baileyi, (an old-fashioned plant). This story took place around 1915 and tells the story of Jennie Butchart who began her gardens with vintage or retro plants.
In an article Retro Garden Ideas: Pink, Black and Turquoise Plants for A '50s Garden Theme, from www.gardeningknowhow.com, a retro garden plan is included. Along with the plants that would be considered retro, an assortment of mass-produced decorations like plastic wildlife, garden gnomes, and lantern holders would be there. These items help the flowers to display a former “time.” Here you would also find wide open, well-manicured lawns and an abundance of round- or box-pruned evergreen foundation plants such as yew, juniper, boxwood, and holly. Retro or not, the garden should always reflect the choices of the gardener.
LISA LUCIUS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.