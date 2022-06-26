Descendants of Samuel, Thomas, and Alexander Word; Thomas Woodruff Baker; and Peter McIntosh Crawford, early 1830s' settlers of Monroe County, will hold their annual Family Reunion today, June 26, 2022, at the Wren Community Center, Wren Volunteer Fire Department Building, 32659 Highway 45, in Wren. Note the change of location. A potluck lunch begins at 11 a.m. followed by visits with family and friends. For more information, contact Herbert Word (662) 305 2660 or Mary Jane Barnett (662) 284 6220.
SCHS Class of 1970
The South Calhoun High School Class of 1970, the last class to graduate from SCHS before it became Calhoun City Elementary School, will have its 52nd reunion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, on the Square in Calhoun City. For information, call Lula Jennings at (662) 628-5304.
Nettleton High School
Nettleton High School Classes of 1944 through 1972 will have a reunion Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Nettleton United Methodist Church Christian Life Center. Lunch is $20 per person. Please send checks showing the year of graduation to Catherline Payne, 140 W. Main St., Nettleton, MS 38858 by July 27. For more information call (662) 963-2258.
Amory Class of '72
The Amory High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Amory Regional Museum. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. The deadline to sign up is July 15. Former AHS teachers are invited to attend as guests of the class. For more information, call Debbie Hester Palmer at (662) 315-6157 or Tom Booth at (662) 436-0555.
