Nettleton High School Classes of 1944 through 1972 will have a reunion Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Nettleton United Methodist Church Christian Life Center. Lunch is $20 per person. Please send checks showing the year of graduation to Catherline Payne, 140 W. Main St., Nettleton, MS 38858 by July 27. For more information call (662) 963-2258.
Amory Class of '72
The Amory High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Amory Regional Museum. All classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend. Former AHS teachers are invited to attend as guests of the class. For more information, call Debbie Hester Palmer at (662) 315-6157 or Tom Booth at (662) 436-0555.
Deadline for reunion announcements is 5 p.m. Wednesday each week. Submit your announcement by mail to Daily Journal, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802 or by email to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&