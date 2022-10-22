Reunions Ginna Parsons Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Author facebook Author email Oct 22, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THS Class of 1962The Tupelo High School Class of 1962 will have its 60th Reunion today, Oct. 22, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club. For information, contact Billy Ford Waters at (662) 231-4421. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Deadline for reunion announcements is 5 p.m. Wednesday each week. Submit your announcement by mail to Daily Journal, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802 or by email to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 61°F Partly Cloudy 78°F / 41°F 4 AM 60°F 5 AM 59°F 6 AM 58°F 7 AM 57°F 8 AM 59°F Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters Special Sections © Copyright 2022 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.