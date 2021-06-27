Word-Baker-Crawford
Descendants of Samuel, Thomas and Alexander Word, Thomas Woodruff Baker and Peter McIntosh Crawford, early 1830’s settlers of Monroe County, will hold their annual family reunion in Okolona at the Wilson Park Club Pavilion at 11 a.m. today, June 27, 2021. A potluck lunch and program is planned. The swimming pool will be open for an afternoon swim for a small fee. For more Information, contact Herbert Word at (662) 305-2660 or Mary Jane Barnett at (662) 284-6220.
THS Class of 1981
The Tupelo High School Class of 1981 will have its reunion Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gardner-Watson Ice House Club. The cost is $25 per person. Visit wave81.com for more details and to register.