AUTHOR'S NOTE: I recently wrote about the Rock-afire Explosion and long-defunct '80s eatery Showbiz Pizza for the food issue of Mud & Magnolias magazine, which inspired me to revisit this story of my short road trip to see the mechanical band. I hope you enjoy it.
The bear, decked in his red-and-yellow striped overalls and clutching his makeshift bass guitar, asked the gold-suited gorilla something like, “Well, how old are you?”
The great ape, normally comfortable behind his keyboard, squirmed.
“I’m absolutely … well … I’m precisely … what I mean to say is I’ve provided the world with exactly 11 years of faithful gorilla service.”
His friends didn’t believe him: the drumming dog, the cheerleading mouse, the other bear — who vaguely resembled Patrick Swayze in “Point Break,” only completely covered in white fur — and all the rest.
After a brief argument, nothing more than a friendly scuffle, the Patrick Swayze bear sarcastically suggested the group cut off one of the gorilla’s legs and count the rings to see exactly how old he was. The group broke into a fit of laughter.
So did I.
I turned back toward Amanda, all the way across the room. She was smiling, but I knew I was beaming like a dumbfounded kid. It was a great moment for me, like having a big slice of my childhood reheated and served to me on a platter.
For little Adam, Showbiz Pizza represented all that was deemed good collected in a single location: robots, pizza and video games. At the center of it all was a band called The Rock-afire Explosion, an eight-piece animatronic group comprised of the aforementioned two bears, Billy Bob Brockali and Beach Bear, on bass and lead guitars respectively; the gorilla Fatz Geronimo on keys; rodent vocalist Mitzi Mozzarella; Dook LaRue, the drumming dog; Looney Bird, another vocalist; and ventriloquist wolf Rolfe deWolfe and his hand puppet Earl Schemerle, both of whom provided comic relief from the pronounced seriousness of the rest of the show.
It was like my dreams franchised and sold, little pieces of which were available for purchase at the reasonable price of only a few thousand tickets each, which, of course, you earned by repeatedly popping token after token into free-throw and Skee-Ball machines. It was grand. Then it was gone.
Turns out, there’s a whole group of people who have worked to turn the spotlight back on The Rock-afire Explosion. They’ve purchased, rebuilt and remarketed these remarkable machines, placing them in small businesses or as part of personal collections. It’s quite possibly one of the most noble causes ever conceived.
It also turns out several people at the head of this movement lived nearby at the time. Go, Southern people.
Some years ago, Mandy and I packed a bag and traveled to visit Phenix City, Ala., and the now-sadly defunct Showbiz Pizza Zone, where the owner had purchased and rebuilt this ensemble of musical machines and, in doing so, pieced together a chunk of my childhood.
Stepping into that restaurant was like stepping back in time. Arcade games to my right, pizza bar to my left, and before me, the band. They thrashed and boomed, eyes spinning, tongues flapping in their mouths, dancing and singing, purring and whizzing with mechanical life. Absolutely alive, just as I remembered them. Likely, I squeaked from the unadulterated joy leaking from my lips in a thin stream.
As we sat eating pizza and enjoying the show, Mandy caught a glimpse of a woman eating pizza and yelling at her kids as they ran around unsupervised, like at any other family outing. But, when the curtain opened on the band, lights flashing and Mitzi wailing Olivia Newton John’s “Magic,” something changed in her demeanor. She sat up excitedly, squealing, “I remember these! I remember these!” before returning her attention to her food and zippy children.
The Rock-afire Explosion may not have been able to capture that lady’s attention for the full three-minute duration of its performance, but for the briefest moment, the band gave her a split-second trip back to her childhood days where the music of two bears, two birds, a dog, wolf, mouse and gorilla was pure magic.
I’m lucky. To me, it is still magic, piping hot and just as tasty as it ever was.
