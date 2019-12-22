When I think of the Christmas story, I think just as much about what’s left out of the Scripture as what’s included in it. In Luke’s Gospel, we get more of Mary’s side of things, and in Matthew’s Gospel, we get more of Joseph’s.
In Luke, an angel appears to Mary, who is engaged to Joseph, and tells her that she will become pregnant by the holy spirit and give birth to the Messiah. Mary travels to stay with her relative, Elizabeth, who is pregnant with John the Baptist, for three months. Mary is afraid, but she takes on the mantle of what lies before her with joy.
Meanwhile, in Matthew, Joseph wants to divorce Mary in the most low-key way possible. A woman getting pregnant out of wedlock was quite a scandal, and Joseph wants to save her as much embarrassment as possible. This tells us so much about his character. Before he can go through with it, an angel appears to Joseph in a dream and tells him to hold his horses.
Scripture neglects to describe Joseph’s reaction to the angel’s appearance. There is no account of the tough conversations that must have been had between Joseph and Mary, or among their families. You might wonder how this situation would have played out as an episode of “Jerry Springer,” but I digress. It just goes to show how big faith can be.
From there, both Gospels sort of gloss through Jesus’ birth. It’s interesting to think how all our cultural iconography and imagery around the Nativity scene comes from this one line in Luke 2:6-7, “While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger because there was no guest room available for them.”
The angels are busy during the Christmas story, hustling from Joseph to Mary to the shepherds in the field. “A great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel,” and proceeded to scare the crap out of the shepherds. The shepherds leave their flocks, which feels extremely significant. They visit Jesus, then they drop everything to venture out to spread the word. Here again, this must have been a journey fraught with rich experiences and conversations.
I’ve always been fascinated by the Magi, the wise men who came “from the east.” They appear only in Matthew, and though they bring portentous gifts, they don’t speak on the page. Though some Christmas story renditions cram the Magi’s visit in with the shepherd’s visit on the night Jesus is born, it’s more likely they showed up a few years after Jesus’ birth. Their journey took a long time, maybe even years. That’s a long road trip, undoubtedly a story in itself, a story we’ll never know. It shows a tremendous display of faith and obedience.
In the new year, I’m going to try to have a little more faith. I have a bad habit of trying to white-knuckle my endeavors to get what I want out of them. But you don’t see any of that in the Christmas story, where the stakes have never been higher. When the shepherds appear and recount what they’ve seen, Scripture says, “Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
I love that line. I’m going to try to do more treasuring up, more heartful pondering.