This week, I found myself in line at Kroger behind a man with no less than 10 bottles of hand sanitizer in his arms. Other stores in this town are either completely out of sanitizer or have imposed a five-item limit on the stuff.
I can’t help but think about my father.
As a kid, when we’d go out to eat, my dad would disappear from the table for an inordinate amount of time very soon after we arrived at the restaurant.
“What’s he doing in there?” I’d ask.
“Washing the skin off his hands,” my mom would reply, without looking up from the menu.
Every so often, dad would take my car to get the oil changed or get a check engine light seen about, and when I got it back, I’d find a small bottle of Germ-X in the cup holder.
I wouldn’t go so far as to describe him as a germophobe, but I would say he is extremely hygiene-conscious. In any case, the Coronavirus has no shot against him.
It’s a strange time. There has been just as much coverage around how the Coronavirus is affecting the stock market as there has been around how the Coronavirus is affecting people. Coronavirus articles on the Washington Post website conclude with the call to “Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter.”
At a Costco in Chino Hills, California, a group of shoppers got rowdy over the store being sold out of bottled water, toilet paper, and other Coronavirus-related items. In New York City, a man on the subway became angry at having to stand so close to an Asian man. He then caused a commotion and sprayed the Asian man with Febreze. A cruise ship sits idling off the coast of San Francisco after 45 people showed Coronavirus symptoms. They are waiting to receive their diagnosis results after an infected elderly man died after leaving the ship.
Some suspect the outbreak began at a seafood market in China – a long way from the Lowe’s parking lot, where my stepdaughter and I saw a couple wearing surgical masks this past weekend.
I guess that’s what’s so weird. Global events hardly ever affect our corner of the state in obvious ways. We’re among the least vulnerable to the virus, which has mainly claimed the lives of the elderly and others who already have compromised respiratory issues. Simply washing your hands and not being stupid will be all the inoculation any of us needs. But still. It’s unsettling to see the signs of it creeping in.
One of my coworkers tracks the outbreak hourly. He announces when a new state marks its first case of the virus, and keeps a respirator at his desk. He’s kidding, mostly.
My friend and his wife recently moved to China for a year to teach at a school there. They’d taken an excursion to a neighboring country when the outbreak hit. They found themselves caught in limbo, unable to return to China, not exactly able to come home. What does this kind of holding pattern look like on a national or global scale?
My wife and I wonder if we should nix the West Coast road trip we’ve been planning. When we “pass the peace” at church on Sunday, I find myself mustering up an extra ounce of faith. I wash my hands when we leave, and I wash them again when we get home.