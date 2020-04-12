No egg hunts. No big family meals. No new clothes. What a strange Easter.
By nature, the Lenten season is somber, reflective and isolating. It represents Jesus’ 40 days of temptation in the desert. To remember his fasting, we give up indulgences of our own.
This year, we’ve been forced to give things up, forced into isolation. The battle against monotony is a quiet rage, and the ways we mark time have lost most of their meaning. What day is it? Thursday? Saturday? It doesn’t matter. It is simply another day living like this. John Prine is dead, and there is no such thing as baseball season.
Easter, the celebration of the risen Christ, is supposed to mark the end of our Lenten strife. The battle is won, the flowers are blooming. But our season of yearning is not yet over.
We’ve been lucky. My wife and I can still work, me more than ever. We’ve been able to enjoy the silver linings of the COVID-19 cloud – more time together as a family, and so on. But this week, a few folks we know have been laid off, or their employers have cut staff by as much as half. Our friends who are still working worry they won’t make the next cut. We fret about if or when the walls will close on us, too.
At the time of this writing, 76 people in Mississippi have died from COVID-19. I can’t imagine the heartbreak those families are facing, especially on Easter Sunday. As the cases in Mississippi top 2,200, I worry more and more about my mom, who works in a hospital.
Last week, I watched a talk by an FBI hostage negotiator, who spoke about how the unknown, in terms of time, is the greatest stressor of all. He recalled trying out for the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, which he described as “the FBI’s version of the Navy SEALs.”
“Their maximum psychological stressor for us to try to get us to break, was simply the unknown,” he said. “They’d take us for a run and they’d just say, ‘Start running. We’re done when we’re done.’”
His point being, if you know how long or how far you’ve got to run, you can pace yourself. You know what you’re getting into. We’re still in the tunnel, and what lies before us is still unclear.
“How long must we endure?” – so many times, this has been the cry of God’s people.
Jesus’ time in the desert is less of a lesson about indulgence or allegiance, and more about trust and the strength it takes to have faith in the face of the unknown. To stay the course. To not let circumstance compromise what you know to be true and right and important. To be grateful for what you have, always.
Even if you can’t see them, call your loved ones today. Try to take today for what it is. And wash your hands.