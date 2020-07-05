At some point in the past six months, I became a morning person. Maybe because it is so jarring to wake up and immediately start work, then work of one kind of another carries you along for hours, until finally depositing you into bed at night.
Sometimes I don’t have a choice. My eyes shoot wide open at 2:30 or 3 in the morning, and I never go back to sleep. I am not afraid of the future, but I don’t know what to make of it, especially when it comes to our daughter. I spend the morning hours turning over various scenarios for the upcoming school year in my mind. At best, the “right thing” feels like a moving target. At worst, it feels like a game of Russian roulette.
Other times, the dogs wake me up whining to go out, then they whine to come back in, then the chickens start hollering, and by then I figure I might as well just be up.
On good days, I go for a run or something to get my legs moving, but with all the rain lately, I’ve just been sitting on our porch and reading. French philosopher Blaise Pascal once said that all of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.
New thinkers are taking up this idea. Books like Jenny Odell’s “How To Do Nothing” and Cal Newport’s “Deep Work” explore the dynamics of focus and fatigue in our era of ceaseless connectivity. For me, I’ve become more conscious of how I’ve been spending my time, and in many cases, wasting it. I feel a lingering exhaustion that is not rooted in the physical. Maybe you do, too.
It’s got me thinking of ways in which we assess how we spend our time. What, to you, is time well-spent? For me, if I’m not being productive – if I’m not straightening up the house, laboring over a project for work, cutting the grass, whatever – I get anxious.
Maybe it’s more than that. If I’m not working, I feel selfish, like I am leaving work for someone else to do. But being productive rarely leads to a sense of relief or accomplishment. Not only is there always more work to do, there will never be less work that needs to be done. I’m not complaining, I’m just saying that productivity alone is an inadequate way to evaluate the way you spend your time.
All this to say, if you’re like me, claiming some time for yourself is last on your priority list. But it’s worth waking up for, to sit quietly on a porch, doing nothing.