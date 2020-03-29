The word “quarantine” comes from the 1300s in Italy, in the midst of the Bubonic plague. Venice, like many port cities, was fretful of tainted cargo – as they all should have been. The plague killed at least 75 million across Europe.
To protect itself, Venice built a medical facility on a nearby island, where sailors were forced to wait for 40 days before coming onto the mainland, though most of them ended up dying. “Quarantine” comes from “Quarantinario,” the Italian word for 40.
However, the Italians were hardly the first to practice quarantining.
Leviticus gives instructions on quarantining victims of leprosy, and the Catholic Church popularized leper colonies in the Middle Ages. Though you may imagine a leper colony to be a place of squalor and misery, in some places, leper colonies were supported by donations from the community, allowing for a life within that was no worse than the life outside. Some leper colonies created their own monetary currency, allowing them to handle money without spreading the illness.
America’s first encounter with a widespread disease came in 1793, when yellow fever broke out in Philadelphia and affected more than 4,000 residents. Our forefathers Thomas Jefferson and George Washington high-tailed it out of there.
Dr. Benjamin Rush, who signed the Declaration of Independence, took it upon himself to find a solution. Some measures sound familiar. Victims were quarantined in outbuildings, away from the main house, and sailors were quarantined at a hospital outside the city. In general, people kept away from public spaces. The city cleaned its streets and docks, and made burials private. Others are a little old-fashioned, like detonating gunpowder in the streets to increase the oxygen. Rush incorrectly thought black people were immune to the disease, so many African-Americans were employed as nurses and other close-contact roles, like coffin makers and cart drivers.
Perhaps the most notorious story of quarantine and disease is the tale of Typhoid Mary, an Irish native and a carrier of typhoid fever, a deadly type of salmonella. In the early 1900s, Typhoid Mary – real name Mary Mallon – worked as a cook in New York City, and spread the disease that way, though she was immune to it herself. She directly infected at least 53 people.
Authorities eventually pinpointed Mallon as patient zero, and they quarantined her on North Brother Island in New York City for three years. She was sworn to never cook again, but she broke her promise. Legend has it, she made an immaculate peach ice cream. The law took her in 1915 and sent her back to North Brother Island for the rest of her life – 23 years.
You wonder about those lives, a day-at-a-time kind of prison, perhaps. In our situation, if you’re well today, all you know is that you didn’t have COVID-19 two weeks ago. It’s a strange space to live in. I’m getting better at cooking. Typhoid Mary would be proud.
Routine is helpful around here. When I wake up, I let the dogs out and put them back up. I take last night’s dinner scraps out to the chickens, refill their water, collect their eggs. I’m lucky enough to still be working. At the end of the day, I do the same.
Closing the coop is the last task, after dark, when the chickens roost on their ledge. Some of them face out, some face in. I make note of their patterns – head-head-butt-head-butt one night, butt-head-butt-butt-head the next.