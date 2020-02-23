My wife recently re-enrolled in college classes to finish her Associate’s Degree so she can move on to complete her four-year degree. Like most, she attended college straight out of high school but, after a tough run of things, left school in her sophomore year. She’s a brilliant woman and she can out-work anyone you know, so it didn’t take her long to create a good situation for herself in the working world.
For the past 10 years, she’s worked in medical billing, a job so meticulous and painstaking it gives me the sweats just thinking about it. Imagine trying to solve a Rubik’s cube, except the panels keep changing colors. And you’re blindfolded. And the Rubik’s cube is on fire.
She’s finally found a career path she feels she will enjoy, thus the impetus to go back to school. Only one class stands in her way of graduating: Public Speaking. The mother of all fears.
For weeks, my wife has honed her first speech, outlining it on notecards and gradually fleshing it out, adding and culling details to perfection. The assignment requires students to write and record their delivery of a three-minute speech on the topic of the student’s bucket list.
She’s lost more than a little sleep over it.
“Honestly,” she told me recently, “The idea of public speaking makes me so nervous, it makes me want to forget the school thing entirely.”
On Wednesday, we called a few friends over to be her audience. She would have nailed it on the first try, but our Roomba decided to holler about its low battery right in the middle of her second conversation point. She got all the way through the second time, though.
Ultimately, she wants to become a librarian. The role would combine her love of books, her helpful nature, and her organizational skills.
I’m so proud of her. It is so brave to change.
My father-in-law claims that his line is one of late bloomers. He served in the Navy on a nuclear submarine, then worked as an industrial maintenance mechanic until an on-site injury landed him in the hospital.
Inspired by the care he received, he went back to school and graduated with his nursing degree at age 60. He and his wife went on to open and operate several medical clinics in the area. With a great bedside manner and a bright personality, he’s a natural at his job. You’d think he’d been doing it his whole life.
Life is short, true, but life is also long. It’s easy to lose your appetite for new experiences, your curiosity about the world. I’m so glad we haven’t.