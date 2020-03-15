Call me biased, but when folks decry “The Media,” it makes me tilt my head a little, like a golden retriever.
What they really mean is “certain media outlets who report in ways I do not like.”
It’s funny how they can never be specific when you ask them where they get their own information from, how they discern who can be trusted and who can’t. It’s uncanny how the news sources they find untrustworthy are the ones who don’t confirm their existing biases. They tend to think they are always right and completely un-fool-able, unlike, well, everyone else they know.
If everyone around you is dumb, ignorant, dishonest or crazy, what are the odds that you’re the one good one in the bunch?
With all the online platforms available today, it’s hard to draw the line between what counts as The Media and what doesn’t. One could posit that your online presence is your own little media company of one, where you can report your experiences and views as you see fit.
But to be clear, anything standing between you and the primary source of the information qualifies as media. Anything that delivers news or content to you – it’s media. Even that video telling you how awful The Media is.
Good media and good journalism comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, these are individuals who strap Go-Pro cameras to their heads and rush headlong into riots, disasters, and other situations of unrest, then post that content online. Sometimes, smaller, scrappier news organizations work tenaciously to bring the truth to light. Sometimes the big outlets aren’t as wrong as folks make them out to be.
Discerning a legitimate news source from an unreliable one should be pretty easy. The article should name the author, list their credentials, and tell when the article was published. The article should present the information and to some degree interpret that information for you – e.g., if an article covers a complex topic, it should make the information easy to understand. Though the article may include the feelings and reactions of relevant individuals, the article should not tell you what to think or feel about the topic.
By the way, commentary and opinion pieces, like this one, aren’t “articles.” I don’t even know if I’d call them “news.”
Your relationship with the news is a two-way street. It’s weird to read a headline and immediately incorporate that idea into your worldview without even reading the article. It’s weird to be plugged into the news 24/7.
Take this Coronavirus situation. The news never told you to buy up all the toilet paper and wrap plastic bags over your shoes when you leave the house. The news just told you to wash your hands, refrain from touching your face, and have a little sense when it comes to your hygiene.
It’s right to scrutinize the news. But bring the same skepticism to news that confirms your biases as you do to news that challenges your biases. Perhaps in the same way we are all media outlets of one, we are all journalists, in that we can investigate a topic as much as we want. Like journalists, it is perhaps our social responsibility to seek the truth in good faith.