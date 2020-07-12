“I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.” – James Baldwin
In Chicago, the statue of George Washington that sits in Washington Park was vandalized last month with spray paint. Someone had left a white hood on the head of the statue, “God bless Amerikkka” scrawled on the statue base.
Across the country, statues and monuments are coming down. Many emblems of the Confederacy are rightfully being done away with, but our nation’s founders are also under fire. In addition to Washington, the legacies of Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and others are being called into question for owning slaves and other problematic aspects of their pasts.
As they should be. Take Thomas Jefferson, who penned the words “All men are created equal” into the Declaration of Independence. Though he spoke out against slavery, Jefferson continued to profit off the institution, and he believed Black people were incapable of taking care of themselves. During his lifetime, he only set two of his 600 slaves free.
Furthermore, he took an enslaved teenaged woman, Sally Hemings, as his “mistress,” a title that hardly applies to a relationship where one person is another person’s property. Only after his death did he bestow freedom to his offspring with Hemings.
George Washington himself exploited legal loopholes to keep his slaves, despite Northern states’ moves to abolish slavery. Pennsylvania’s Grand Abolition Act set slaves free after living in the state for six months. So every six months, Washington would travel out of state, then move back, starting the six-month period over.
Washington was particularly tenacious in pursuing Ona Judge, a 22-year old enslaved woman whom Washington had planned to give to a relative as a wedding present. Judge escaped to freedom in New Hampshire, and Washington spent three years searching for her, incensed by Judge’s “ingratitude.”
Even Abraham Lincoln wrote in the New York Tribune, “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it.” Not to mention, Lincoln was no friend to Native Americans.
While Zachary Taylor was the last president to hold slaves in office, Ulysses S. Grant owned one single slave which he received from his father-in-law, before his presidency or career in the Union Army. He set that one slave free. And yet statues of Grant have been toppled, too.
The assaults on monuments don’t seem like an attempt to erase history, but to reconcile all sides of the truth about the people and philosophies our country is built upon.
Our Constitution, which begins “We the People,” isn’t really concerned about equality. The closest it comes is the 14th Amendment, which guarantees “equal protection of the laws” for “any person.” Yet, the Constitution also counts an enslaved person as only three-fifths of a person – not to represent the interests of slaves or treat them any more as humans, but to give the South more political power.
“We the People” never meant “all of us.” I think of our own state flag, the Confederate canton amid the striped field. A flag within a flag, a country within a country. One for those included. One for those left out.
It’s time for an America that belongs to everyone.