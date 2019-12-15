You may not know this about me, but I help coach boxing here in Tupelo at Ultimate Fitness and MMA, and I had over a dozen amateur fights myself back in my early 20s. Last weekend, I helped my own coach, Grady Hurley, corner two of our fighters at an event in Oxford.
We came away with one win and one loss. I’m not going to sit here and tell you that boxing isn’t about winning. It is. But there’s a lot that goes into it, and I’m equally proud of both my guys.
One of our fighters, Elijah, a high school senior, has been training with us for several years. He’s a quiet, hard-working young man with a beautiful flow in the ring. He trains around school and his job, often coming into the gym at odd hours to hone his skills. Though skinny, he’s dangerous, elusive, quick to return fire and not afraid to put pressure on his opponent.
Elijah came away with a victory against a tough opponent who gave him a good run for his money. Honestly, it’s probably the closest Elijah has come to losing. Still, he stayed cool under pressure and stuck to the game plan. Even a casual viewer could observe a deeper level of skill from both fighters than in most other bouts that night.
I’ve gotten to know his mother over the years, and it’s quite a thing to see her go through the emotional rollercoaster of watching her son fight.
Our other fighter, Bradley, is my age and has only been training a few months. His style is almost the complete opposite of Elijah’s. Where Elijah has perfected the stick-and-move, highly mobile style, Bradley hunkers down, covers up, and throws hard counterpunches. Where Elijah is a 150-pound deer, Bradley is a 190-pound pit bull.
It was Bradley’s first fight, and I hate he lost it. He gave a great performance against a much taller fighter. He moved efficiently, slipping shots and throwing bombs in return. He handled the inevitable adrenaline dump incredibly well and showed himself to be the more conditioned fighter in the later rounds.
Alas, there are no glancing blows between heavyweights. Bradley simply got caught with a big wild punch, the way anyone can. Afterward, he seemed at peace with it. He said he was looking forward to getting back in the gym.
Boxing, perhaps, has been the greatest teacher in my life. It is a solitary, lonely, unpredictable, merciless sport that sneers at the idea of “fair.” You play football. You don’t “play” boxing.
As Muhammad Ali once said, “The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses – behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.”
Meaning, when you’re sleeping in, your opponent is somewhere out there getting up to run. When you’re about to quit because your arms are giving out, your opponent is out there pushing through it. When you don’t have time to train, your opponent is making time to train. Even then, there are no sure bets.
You bear that responsibility when you step into the ring. No one can fight your fight for you, and people who haven’t done it can never understand.
In the end, it’s not losing that you have to make peace with. It’s yourself and whether you gave your all or not.
My fighters paid their dues in their training, and they did us proud in the ring.