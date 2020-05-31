In February, a former police officer and his son shot Ahmaud Arbery, who was out for an afternoon jog in Brunswick, Georgia. They claimed to be searching for a potential burglar, but they asked Arbery no questions. The shooters blocked him in with their vehicle and drew a shotgun on Arbery, who died from two shots to the chest.
The shooters weren’t arrested until early May, after a video of the shooting went viral. A prosecutor had argued that the arrests were unwarranted, as the shooters had acted within Georgia’s citizen arrest and self-defense statutes.
In March, law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky, botched a no-knock raid at a personal residence in pursuit of a drug suspect. Not only did the suspect not live at that address, the suspect had been arrested hours earlier. Police mistakenly killed Breonna Taylor after firing 20 shots into her apartment, striking her eight times. Unaware that the men breaking into the apartment were police officers, Taylor’s boyfriend, a legal gun-owner, fired one shot in the exchange. Neither had any history of drug activity.
Kenneth Walker was arrested. A grand jury voted to charge Walker with the attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated assault. A Louisville Metro Police sergeant testified before the jury, but never mentioned that Taylor was killed – never mentioned her at all. For this reason, the county’s circuit court judge dismissed the case. The officers have not yet been held accountable.
This week, a shop owner in Minneapolis called the police after a customer paid with a possible counterfeit bill or forged check. An officer handcuffed the customer, George Floyd, put him on the ground, and proceeded to kneel on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes or so, until Floyd died. In the video, shot by a teenage girl, the officer’s partner stands idly by, as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening at all.
Also this week, in New York City’s Central Park, a woman unleashed her cocker spaniel in an area of the park that requires dogs to be kept on a leash. When a bird watcher asked her to leash her dog, she called 911. Breathlessly, she claimed the man threatened and harassed her. Luckily, the man recorded the exchange, which reveals he never moved toward the woman, and he always spoke evenly, even politely.
If you’ve never heard these stories before, I bet I don’t have to tell you who in these incidents is black, and who is white. Whether these scenarios outrage, sadden or mystify you, the one thing they don’t do is surprise you. That should tell you all you need to know.
“I’m calling the cops,” the Central Park woman warns the bird watcher in the video. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
What she means is, “I am going to call someone who might shoot you before they hear your side of the story, or kneel on your neck until you die, and even if they don’t, you’re the one who’s guilty until you can prove your own innocence.”
As citizens, we deserve better. Good law enforcement officers, that is to say most of them, deserve better. The reputation earned for them by a broken system and the rotten apples in their ranks hurts everyone.