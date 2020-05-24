Well, school’s out, I guess. This past week would have been exam week at Tupelo High School.
Don’t you remember the rush and release of the last day of school? Clearing out your locker and turning in your books, set free to the swimming pools and ball fields?
Obviously, this year ended more with a whimper than a bang. On the first day out, my kid is dying to go back to school. The Tupelo Public School District administration, as most across the country, is working on a solution for a logistical nightmare.
A bipartisan national task force comprising 19 educators and leaders is working to assemble a roadmap to help states, communities, and school districts address some challenges. Of course, every area is drastically different, so the roadmap is more of a guide about what schools should be thinking about.
Schools will need to coordinate with state and local health officials as they never have before, so that schools can set clear expectations for students and their parents.
Schools will have to re-think every part of the school day and optimize for safety as much as possible. This may mean a longer or shorter school day, a longer or shorter school year. Students may alternate in-class learning and distance learning on a weekly basis, or at some other interval. Students may eat lunch at their desks, instead of in communal spaces. School staff may need some assistance in providing child care for their own children when they go back to work.
Schools must plan for every scenario, not just the optimal ones. It must consider staff who are at risk to COVID-19 because of age or health. It must consider students who were vulnerable even before schools shut down – for many students, the meals they receive at school are the only meals they can count on.
If schools open, then are forced to shut down again, there should be a plan in place. Communities, city administration, internet providers, and schools should coordinate to ensure as many students as possible have internet access, but there should also be a plan for students who won’t have internet access.
Distance learning works fine for some students, but those who need a little extra academic help or instruction can’t be left in the wind. This may take the form of scheduled tutoring appointments with teachers, or some other arrangement.
In many ways, our society is impacted by the format of the school day and year. That’s why it’s so difficult to change it. But it can be changed for the better. Corinth School District, for instance, is in its fourth year of year-round school, often boasting one of the highest graduation rates in the state.
No plan will be perfect, especially not on the first try. But an imperfect plan is much better than no plan. The schools who will struggle most are those with their heads in the sand, banking on everything returning to normal in the fall.
In any case, it will take teamwork, flexibility, communication, and understanding from all of us. We will all have to share the load that schools have been carrying on their own for too long.