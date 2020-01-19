Last week, 16 leaders in the United Methodist Church proposed to split the denomination over the issue of same-sex marriage. The church has debated the issue for at least half a century, and this move, so long staved off, now feels inevitable.
The United Methodist Church is an interesting denomination, in that all UMC denominations across the globe adhere to the standards put forth by the UMC’s Book of Discipline. Less of a theological text and more of an employee handbook, the Book of Discipline basically outlines what UMC churches and ministers can and can’t do. All United Methodist churches abide by these guidelines.
That’s pretty unique when you consider the church operates in Africa, Asia, Europe and the U.S. Around 7 million denomination members live in the U.S., and nearly 5 million live abroad. Every four years, the UMC holds its General Conference, which brings together UMC leadership from all over the world.
Currently, the Book of Discipline doesn’t allow for the ordination of gay ministers or the performance of same-sex marriages. The last General Conference, which took place in 2016, revealed somewhat of a gridlock on the issue. The conference appointed a commission to come up with a few possibilities to address the matter.
Last March, the commission presented three plans to a special session of the General Conference.
One plan would have let churches and regional conferences decide for themselves how to handle same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy. Another plan doubles down on the current rules in the Book of Discipline, which states that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.” It prohibits gay clergy and same-sex marriage altogether.
The third plan is too complicated to detail here.
The conference voted for the conservative plan by just 53 percent. Even before the vote, opponents of each plan threatened to leave the UMC if their favored plan wasn’t adopted. For members torn over the issue, it’s a Sophie’s Choice – invalidate Scripture, or invalidate the personhood of a long-persecuted group of people.
United Methodists aren’t the only church grappling with this issue. Mainline denominations of Baptists, Presbyterians, Lutherans and Episcopalians have all suffered splits around the matter. Religious historians say there hasn’t been this much division in the church since the debate over slavery in the 1800s.
It’s sad to see. A denomination united across the world, doing tremendous good in its mission work, feels like a church that is trying to be the best it can. To see it split causes me to wonder if it’s possible at all for a church to be unified in its salvation, despite differing opinions on its issues. That’s what it means to be a community and a family.
On the other hand, it’s a little bit of relief to imagine an end to the infighting and bureaucracy. Perhaps this general toxicity plays a part in declining church attendance, especially among young people. Though a split will diminish the church’s capacity for mission work in many ways, perhaps smaller denominations would allow them to be more agile and efficient in pursuing their missions.
Nothing lasts forever. Thankfully, God is bigger than the UMC, or any other denomination.