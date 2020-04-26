The presidential administration’s plan for reopening the country in three phases feels reasonable.
As you’ve likely read, phase one reopens restaurants, churches, gyms and the like. Phase two reopens schools and public spaces like parks. Phase three reopens medical facilities and everything else.
There are a few caveats to the plan, and these caveats are what make it reasonable. The plan recommends satisfying a few conditions before beginning phase one.
A state shouldn’t reopen until hospitals have a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers and treat all patients without crisis care. Furthermore, a state shouldn’t start phase one until it racks up 14 straight days of decline in the reporting of COVID 19 and flu-like symptoms, along with out-right cases of COVID-19.
Once phasing begins, the plan recommends maintaining the practice of social distancing and working from home as much as possible. A state shouldn’t move to the next phase until it marks 14 straight days of continued decline in COVID-19 cases and reports while operating under its current phase.
Of course, the plan allows governors to do as they see fit, which means our soft-faced governor Tate Reeves will re-open Mississippi this week. I won’t pretend it isn’t a tough call, nor will I guess at his decision-making process.
What I do know is that Mississippi isn’t re-opening because the COVID-19 curve is flattening. The number of COVID-19 cases in Lee County is rising at a rate such that the number of cases doubles every 12.5 days, according to the New York Times.
America is re-opening because it has to, because capitalism is like a shark – it dies if it stops swimming. Many small businesses are on the ropes. They and their workers are faced with extremely tough decisions.
As for you, you’ve certainly already made your mind up about the situation. I’ll be the first to say reporting has been contradictory at times, but that’s the way it often is with an unprecedented, rapidly evolving crisis. Me, personally, I listen to the experts.
If you think this whole deal is being blown out of proportion – or if you’re willing to sacrifice yourself on the altar of herd immunity – that’s your own gamble. Roll the dice for yourself, if you must, but it’s arrogant to roll it for someone else. As you venture out this week, employ some common sense and common courtesy.
Wash your hands, wear a mask if you’ve got one, stay at home if you can, and socially distance yourself if you can’t.