This week, I saw a doormat that made me laugh. It said “HOPE YOU LIKE BIG ADOGS.”
I can’t stop laughing about it. We have three dogs, all over 60 pounds each, and they are driving me nuts. They are like the hyenas from “The Lion King,” except they are all the dumb one, Ed.
One day late last month, I got a text from my wife in the middle of the afternoon.
“One of the dogs ate a cactus.”
You read that right. We have a small, knee-high table beside our dining room window holding maybe half a dozen potted cacti and succulents. My wife has somewhat of a green thumb. She grows rosemary and basil in the herb beds out front, and inside, big-leafed plants like our monstera and fiddle-leaf fig.
The cacti, though, are special. She bought them at Lowe’s for a dollar each just after we started dating. They remind her of Las Vegas, that desert where she used to live. They’d been sitting on that table for a year and a half, unbothered by anyone, until, well, one of them was gone.
My wife first noticed the plastic planter’s pot upside down, peeking out from under the dining table. Then, the bigger crime scene, a spread of soil, sans cactus. When I got home, she had the vet school at Mississippi State on speaker phone.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” they told her. “A whole cactus, wow.”
This was after she’d called our veterinarian and Pet Poison Control, who charged us $65 to tell us the cactus was not toxic. They told us to keep an eye on them. We couldn’t even tell which dog had eaten it, after inspecting each of their jowls, though we have our suspicions. This led to a week or so of following them out into the yard each morning and inspecting (without touching) their, well, you know.
“I’m not incurring a vet bill until I see blood,” I vowed.
We never did. I guess whichever one of them ate it is as tough as they are stupid.
Yes, they are man’s constantly tooting best friend.
Every day when I come home from work, our Rottweiler mix, Delilah, and our old boxer, Samson, eagerly watch my trudge up the porch step. Delilah, unfailingly and unceasingly, licks the window.
“You used to be noble wolves,” I think. “How did we get here?”
Once I’m inside, Samson sits right up against the square leg of our dining table and feverishly rubs the top of his bottom on the table leg. According to my wife, he only does this when I am home. What does that mean?
Lucy, our husky, sheds enough hair on her own to warrant two Roombas. When I buy new clothes, they somehow already have Lucy hair on them when I put them on for the first time. She doesn’t so much bark as babble in that bizarre husky way, and only when the other two are howling away at the mailman or the wind.
My wife and I just let them holler till they feel like stopping.