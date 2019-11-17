By happenstance, I’ve heard a fair amount of trash talk about our public education system this week. Nothing scintillating or specific, nothing particularly informed, just a low grumble about how the education system stifles creativity, prevents kids from thinking outside the box, and fails to teach practical skills in favor of impractical ones. I’ve even heard a few folks say their kids would be better off not going to school at all.
At the core of this negativity is the question of what constitutes a good education.
I’d suggest that merely being in a classroom with other people encourages the development of soft skills – those traits you pick up along the way that enable you to function in the world, like determination, preparation, the ability to take feedback, to communicate, and so forth.
If you’re part of the “I’ve never had to use algebra one day in my life since 9th grade” crowd, you might not be looking at the big picture. Sure, maybe you haven’t used the Pythagorean Theorem lately, but you’ve certainly thought out the steps you need to take to solve a problem, then followed them to a solution.
Maybe you haven’t quoted Shakespeare in a while, but you’ve certainly had to write a professional-sounding email to a boss or communicate with your spouse.
There’s plenty to be said about practicality. Vocational classes don’t get the attention they deserve, but doing these classes justice doesn’t require us to entirely cannibalize the mainstream curriculum.
I say all this to say two things.
The first is that education is nothing without application. If you can take what you’ve learned and implement that knowledge in the real world, then every subject becomes useful. If you can’t apply your knowledge to solve problems and think deeply, then nothing is useful.
It’s the job of both teachers and parents to usher kids into the ability to apply their schooling in the real world. As they grow, everything they encounter will serve them as a new tool to assess and navigate their lives.
Secondly, we must empower our kids with the understanding that they do not need anyone’s permission or validation to get out there and learn something on their own.
Never in human history have we had more learning resources at our disposal. Want to speak French? There’s an app for that. Want to learn how to fix your motorcycle? YouTube it.
Our learning potential is no longer limited to the things we can take a class in, but by our own willingness to research, experiment, fail and improve. As parents, it’s our job to build confidence, encourage initiative and teach our kids to stick to it.
Demeaning the school system as a whole and talking trash about teachers is lazy and irresponsible, especially if you do so in front of your child. In a not-so-roundabout way, you’re giving them something to blame for whatever obstacles they may be facing, a way out of taking responsibility for themselves.
That’s not to say the school system is perfect, or that we shouldn’t try to improve it. But there are too many people working too hard to educate our kids to smugly dismiss the whole institution.